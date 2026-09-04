Quickfire Quiz 195: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Fancy showing off your football trivia skills by answering 10 questions in just 90 seconds? The latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is for you!

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Your Premier League expert is next in line to be tested. Can you name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season and arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least?

We also have this ridiculous monster of a quiz to get your teeth into. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

Women's football experts will take no time at all to list out every team currently competing in the top two divisions of women's football in England, namely the WSL and WSL2.

If you know the past better than the present, we want you to name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945.

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We aslo have 15 questions each on the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season, so you can show off what you know about the top flight 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!