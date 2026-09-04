Friday Football Quiz, episode 131: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Got to get down on Friday.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 130

If you've been here before, you'll know how we do things by now here at FFT HQ: the end of the week means 20 questions stretching the length and breadth of the beautiful game, this week honing in on Schalke, The Derby des Olympiques, Golden Goals and Scandinavian national flags.

And if you're new around here, welcome: feel free to scan the Friday Football Quiz archives once you're done here, for 2,600 more quiz questions on the beautiful game.

That's that one ticked off: now let's sprawl onto big-money signings, top-flight dynasties, and locker-room memoirs demands serious analytical endurance. We've got more if you can handle it, courtesy of Kwizly.

First, name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever, tracing the record-breaking fees that brought global superstars to North London across the modern era. Once you’ve sorted Arsenal’s blockbuster arrivals, expand your macro-vision across the entire domestic structure: can you name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers? From top-flight powerhouses to historic Fourth Division champions, it’s a comprehensive examination of professional silverware.

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If your scouting network is built on legendary goalscoring charts or player-written literature, we have a relentless double-header waiting in the tunnel. You can test your recall of top-flight firepower by attempting to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history, celebrating the evergreen marksmen who defined generations of English football. After auditing the goal charts, trade the turnstiles for the bookshelf and test your literary credentials by naming the authors of these footballer autobiographies.

We have another grid to finish, if you dare: FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 68, with clues on thrillers, Millers and stonecold killers, is awaiting. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can claim secret hints for our toughest puzzles, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest football topics directly in the comments.