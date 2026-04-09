Explained: Why Leicester were deducted points as appeal is dismissed

Leicester were deducted six points in February

Leicester City will have no reprieve as they scrap for survival at the bottom of the Championship.

The Foxes were deducted six points in February for offences against the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) over a three-year period ending in 2024.

And their appeal against the points deduction has now been dismissed by an independent board.

Why Leicester were given points deduction and what it means

Leicester's financial woes have left them on the brink of the third tier (Image credit: Alamy)

Leicester’s form has been dismal, and they find themselves 22nd in the Championship, in a battle with the likes of Oxford United and Portsmouth to avoid relegation to League One.

Such an outcome would be potentially disastrous for a club that won the Premier League title only a decade ago.

10 years on from winning a Premier League title, Leicester could be relegated to the third tier (Image credit: Alamy)

But how, exactly, have Leicester found themselves in this perilous position?

While Leicester were in the Premier League last season, the EFL were conducting an investigation of a breach of the EFL Profit and Sustainability Rules for the 2023/24 season, when the Foxes finished top of the Championship.