‘We’ve got a WhatsApp group now called Reunion 2026. I’ve been chatting with Riyad Mahrez, hopefully we all find the right time to get together and do something. We definitely will’ Ex Leicester City star reveals plans for title-winning squad to meet up

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Leicester City’s most famous squad are keen to celebrate the milestone

Danny Drinkwater and Danny Simpson of Leicester City poses with the Premier League Trophy as players and staffs celebrate the season champion after the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on May 7, 2016 in Leicester, United Kingdom
Danny Simpson (right) lifts the Premier League title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some members of Leicester City’s title-winning squad are working on a reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their incredible achievement.

Turn the clocks back a decade, and the Foxes were on their way to completing the Premier League’s most enthralling heist: going from 5000/1 longshots to lifting the top-tier trophy, shrugging off the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a feat we may never see again, and while Leicester fans will clearly never tire of talking about it, it remains one of the greatest football stories to any football fan.

Danny Simpson on keeping in touch with former Leicester City stars