How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for WSL opener

Alexia Putellas is set to make her competitive debut for London City Lionesses

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United for free as the capital club host the Red Devils in the opening game of the Women's Super League 2026/27 season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The ambitious Lionesses have made plenty of eye-catching signings over the summer, not least two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas and ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who faces her former club.

The biggest change at United has been the arrival of Eva Olid to replace long-serving manager Marc Skinner, with the former Hearts boss set to take charge of her first competitive game.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United online and from anywhere, including for free, in the opening game of the 2026/27 Women's Super League season.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United for FREE

US viewers can watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected Women's Super League matches at no cost throughout the 2026/27 season.

You don't require any account for this, just click the above link and stream live.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free London City Lionesses vs Manchester United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United from anywhere

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How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United in the UK

London City Lionesses vs Manchester United is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will have live coverage of the clash at the CopperJax Community Stadium in Bromley, London, with kick-off at 7:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on Sky Sports Sky Sports will have live coverage of 163 Women's Super League games across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month, with £22/month packages available for existing Sky subscribers.

How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United in the US

As mentioned above, Women's Super League fans in the US can watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 2:00pm ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL season opener.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, which also gets you access to hundreds of games in the Champions League, Europa League, EFL, Carabao Cup and more.

How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 4:00am AEST on Saturday.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on Stan Sport.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester United on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the Women's Super League, Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season.

Tickets

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London City Lionesses vs Manchester United: Preview

London City Lionesses will once again attempt to disrupt the established order of the Women's Super League this season — and they are certainly giving it a right good go.

The capital club turned heads this summer with a host of high-profile signings, most notably two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas and ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Putellas was the most eye-catching addition of the lot, with the former Spain and Barcelona midfielder choosing south London over several other suitors worldwide.

It means Lionesses manager Eder Maestre is likely to pick a star-studded lineup for this season opener, as the club bid to follow up some statement signings with a statement result on the pitch.

Their maiden season in the WSL last term brought a sixth-place finish, two places below tonight's opponents, so this fixture should be a good barometer of their level.

SEE ALSO How to watch WSL 2026/27: Free Streams & TV Guide

United's summer was rather less enjoyable thanks to an underwhelming transfer window, the failure to win any pre-season games and the exit of long-serving manager Marc Skinner.

The former boss had been at the club for five years before leaving by mutual consent last month, with a lack of investment reportedly one of the contributing factors in his decision.

That was backed up by United's quiet window in which they signed just four players, leaving new manager Eva Olid with a relatively thin squad.

Whereas tonight's opponents have brought in big-name additions, the Red Devils are focusing on youth this season so it could be a bumpy start to the campaign.

FourFourTwo's prediction

London City Lionesses 2-0 Manchester United

There is a very different feeling around the two clubs, so the Lionesses are surely favourites here.