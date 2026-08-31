How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal for FREE: Live streams, TV channels and kick-off time as Unai Emery's side host Premier League champions

Bukayo Saka and Arsenal will be looking to make it two wins out of two

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal for free as Unai Emery's side take on the Premier League champions in a mouth-watering Monday-night clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The two sides had contrasting opening weekends of the season, with the Gunners kicking-off their title defence with a 3-0 win over Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a very different story for Villa, who were thrashed 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion to leave manager Unai Emery fuming.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online and from anywhere, including for free, on the second weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal for FREE

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is free-to-air on USA Network thanks to cord-cutting free trials available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Aston Villa vs Arsenal stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Aston Villa vs Arsenal.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks USA Network

📺 Stream Aston Villa vs Arsenal from anywhere

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the UK

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the clash at Villa Park, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Sky Sports shows at least 215 Premier League games, including Monday Night Football, in 2026/27. Plans start from £35 a month, with £22/month packages available for existing Sky subscribers.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is the place to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Tuesday.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Aston Villa vs Arsenal and a host of other games throughout the season, including every Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture.

Tickets

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Preview

Villa manager Unai Emery has not been a happy man in recent weeks, having seen several members of last season's Europa League-winning squad leave the club, before his new-look side were humbled 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.

It therefore feels like a visit from the champions comes at the wrong time for the Villans, who are still picking up the pieces of a volatile summer, and there will be relief at Villa Park when the transfer window closes tomorrow.

Emery has been able to reinvest some of the funds gained from those big-money sales, such as Morgan Rogers' £117m move to Chelsea, while on Thursday the club confirmed the free signing of experienced Germany international Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

The midfielder's arrival is especially welcome considering Joao Gomes is suspended following his red card at Brighton, which could pave the way for Goretzka to make his debut against Arsenal.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

One of Villa's high-profile summer exits was Ezri Konsa's move to Arsenal, and the England defender could make his Gunners debut against his former club.

However, manager Mikel Arteta may decide to stick with the same lineup that started the 3-0 win over Coventry City on the opening day of the season, particularly if midfielder Bruno Guimaraes loses his race to be fit.

That was the Gunners' second successive 3-0 victory, following their triumph over Manchester City in the Community Shield, which has only reinforced pre-season predictions that the Premier League champions will be the team to beat again.

A win at a ground where they have struggled in recent years would be another tick in the box for Arsenal, who have lost on two of their past three visits to Villa Park.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal

The Gunners look very strong, so expect them to compound Emery's misery.