How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City: Live streams and TV channels as newly-promoted duo face off

Watch Coventry City vs Hull City as two newly promoted sides face off in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Coventry City vs Hull City: key information Date: Saturday 29 August

Saturday 29 August Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Coventry City were served a dose of reality as they were beaten 3-0 by current Premier League holders Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

As for Hull City, their start couldn't have been much different, causing the shock of the weekend so far, emerging as 2-0 winners over Manchester United at the MKM Stadium.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Hull City on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Is Coventry City vs Hull City on TV in the UK?

Coventry City vs Hull City is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Coventry City vs Hull City from anywhere

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How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Coventry City vs Hull City.

Fans in the States can access USA Network on OTT streaming platforms including YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue.

Watch Coventry City vs Hull City on USA Network USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US. This is a linear channel, so you will either need one of the above cord-cutters or a cable package to stream the EPL opener live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Coventry City vs Hull City on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Coventry City vs Hull City on Stan Sport.

Watch Coventry City vs Hull City on Stan Sport Stan Sport has gone down in price for 2026/27 with it dropping from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Coventry City vs Hull City and every other Premier League game on the platform.

Tickets

Coventry City vs Hull City: Preview

Coventry City have laid trust in Frank Lampard to hopefully guide the Sky Blues to Premier League safety after winning the Championship last season.

Starts don't come as tough as at the home of the current champions; however, with Lampard's side beaten 3-0 and outclassed on the whole.

They did progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, beating League One outfit Plymouth Argyle 4-2.

The Sky Blues will have to be much better and there is often a common them that promoted sides who win their home games are much better placed to avoid the drop, and getting off the mark against Hull would allay those fears.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Hull City. Written off before a ball was kicked and yet worthy winners against Manchester United on the opening day of the season.

Goals from Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy in the first half meant the Red Devils were mocked with chants of 'Mauled by the Tigers' as their trains back to the north-west were also cancelled from Yorkshire.

City defended well in a back five for most of the second half and, just like Coventry, progressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek, albeit on penalties against Stoke City.

Mohamed-Ali Cho and Ilyas Ansah are both expected to join Hull in the next seven days, but they won't be ready for Saturday's trip to Coventry.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Coventry City 2-1 Hull City

Coventry finished 22 points above Hull last season and I think Lampard's men get a first win of the season in this clash.