Wales World Cup 2026 squad: Craig Bellamy's latest selection ahead of the March international break

The Wales World Cup 2026 squad is taking shape, as the nation battles for a spot in North America this summer.

With tournament squads starting to take shape and their place still not confirmed at World Cup 2026, boss Craig Bellamy has made some big decisions

The Dragons are set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff for the right to face either Northern Ireland or Italy for a berth at this summer’s World Cup across North America.

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They overcame the odds to come through the play-offs for the 2022 edition, but the squad has undergone major changes since then.

The talismanic Gareth Bale has retired, but a new left-footed wizard has taken his place, as Harry Wilson has taken the Premier League by storm with Fulham this season.

Elsewhere, vice-captain and Wales centurion Ben Davies has been one of many on Tottenham’s treatment table and remains a major doubt for the summer if Wales do progress, while captain Aaron Ramsey has been overlooked following his departure from Mexican side Pumas in December.

Ethan Ampadu, Dan James, and Joe Rodon are the most experienced members of Bellamy’s squad this time around.