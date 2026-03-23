Northern Ireland World Cup 2026 squad: Michael O'Neill's latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

The Northern Ireland World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up, with the March international break almost here.

Michael O'Neill's Green and White Army are two matches away from World Cup 2026 thanks to their performance in the UEFA Nations League and O'Neill has named a squad he believes can shock Italy in the qualifying play-offs.

It won't be easy. If the Azzurri qualify, they'll be regarded among the favourites for the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer.

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Northern Ireland finished third in World Cup qualifying Group A but had already secured a play-off place by topping their group above Bulgaria, Belarus and Luxembourg in the latest Nations League campaign.

They encountered Luxembourg again in World Cup qualifying but Germany and Slovakia proved sterner opposition. Consequently, they're off to Bergamo to try and upset the Italians with Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina lying in wait for a World Cup finals berth.

Northern Ireland must qualify the hard way, not only as underdogs twice but away from home in both the semi-final and the final. O'Neill is without his injured captain to boot.

There's plenty of experience in the squad regardless: eight of the 28 players called up in March have 30 caps or more.