Liverpool reach decision to KEEP Arne Slot as Xabi Alonso eyes alternative Premier League destination: report

Xabi Alonso may be out of options with Liverpool, but his future still appears to lie in the Premier League.

Arne Slot is set to continue his tenure at Anfield heading into the 2025/26 season, but Xabi Alonso is still eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have sunk to disappointing depths under Slot this season, falling from the heights of their 2024/25 Premier League title win to the verge of a record-breaking number of defeats in a single season this century.

Despite the campaign’s confirmed trophyless conclusion, the Reds are set to continue their footballing journey with Arne Slot next season in spite of a series of links to Xabi Alonso - who still wants to manage in the Premier League at an alternative destination.