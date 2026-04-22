Liverpool reach decision to KEEP Arne Slot as Xabi Alonso eyes alternative Premier League destination: report
Liverpool are set to persist with Arne Slot, but Xabi Alonso still wants to manage in the Premier League
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Arne Slot is set to continue his tenure at Anfield heading into the 2025/26 season, but Xabi Alonso is still eyeing up a move to the Premier League.
Liverpool have sunk to disappointing depths under Slot this season, falling from the heights of their 2024/25 Premier League title win to the verge of a record-breaking number of defeats in a single season this century.
Despite the campaign’s confirmed trophyless conclusion, the Reds are set to continue their footballing journey with Arne Slot next season in spite of a series of links to Xabi Alonso - who still wants to manage in the Premier League at an alternative destination.