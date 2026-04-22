Liverpool reach decision to KEEP Arne Slot as Xabi Alonso eyes alternative Premier League destination: report

News
By published

Liverpool are set to persist with Arne Slot, but Xabi Alonso still wants to manage in the Premier League

Xabi Alonso looking pensive during a Bayer Leverkusen game.
Xabi Alonso may be out of options with Liverpool, but his future still appears to lie in the Premier League. (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arne Slot is set to continue his tenure at Anfield heading into the 2025/26 season, but Xabi Alonso is still eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have sunk to disappointing depths under Slot this season, falling from the heights of their 2024/25 Premier League title win to the verge of a record-breaking number of defeats in a single season this century.

Despite the campaign’s confirmed trophyless conclusion, the Reds are set to continue their footballing journey with Arne Slot next season in spite of a series of links to Xabi Alonso - who still wants to manage in the Premier League at an alternative destination.