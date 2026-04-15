Liverpool manager Arne Slot claims, 'We have to sell to buy' this summer in transfer market

Arne Slot has reminded fans of the sell-to-buy model in operation at Liverpool.

Arne Slot reminded fans of Liverpool’s sell-to-buy model, hinting at summer spending, after his side’s 2-0 home loss to PSG yesterday evening.

Liverpool lost 4-0 on aggregate to last season’s Champions League winners in the tournament’s quarter-finals, after also being knocked out by Luis Enrique’s side in 2024/25.

The travelling team absorbed just under 2xG worth of pressure en route to their clean sheet, before an Ousmane Dembele brace sealed the victory.

‘We have to sell to buy’ - Arne Slot hints at summer spending at Liverpool