Liverpool manager Arne Slot claims, 'We have to sell to buy' this summer in transfer market

News
By published

Arne Slot is looking ahead at summer business following a disappointing season with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looking confused on the sideline.
Arne Slot has reminded fans of the sell-to-buy model in operation at Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot reminded fans of Liverpool’s sell-to-buy model, hinting at summer spending, after his side’s 2-0 home loss to PSG yesterday evening.

Liverpool lost 4-0 on aggregate to last season’s Champions League winners in the tournament’s quarter-finals, after also being knocked out by Luis Enrique’s side in 2024/25.

‘We have to sell to buy’ - Arne Slot hints at summer spending at Liverpool