Liverpool manager Arne Slot claims, 'We have to sell to buy' this summer in transfer market
Arne Slot is looking ahead at summer business following a disappointing season with Liverpool
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Arne Slot reminded fans of Liverpool’s sell-to-buy model, hinting at summer spending, after his side’s 2-0 home loss to PSG yesterday evening.
Liverpool lost 4-0 on aggregate to last season’s Champions League winners in the tournament’s quarter-finals, after also being knocked out by Luis Enrique’s side in 2024/25.
The travelling team absorbed just under 2xG worth of pressure en route to their clean sheet, before an Ousmane Dembele brace sealed the victory.