Quiz! Can you name the manager from their honours list?

Football is a results business and this FourFourTwo quiz is all about exactly that. Trophies, to be precise. Managers are ultimately judged on them, so the details and dates behind their honours lists can be recognisable. At least, we hope so - that's the aim of this trivia game.
To mix things up a bit, we've taken the most well-known trophies away from some of these lists but kept them in for others. Some of these career hauls are full, some partial. Don't get thrown off. Read well. You'll be glad you did.
There are 10 managers to identify from their career honours lists and a time limit of just 4 minutes within which to dredge up their names. Don't forget to tell us how you get on.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll start you off by asking you to name every title sponsor in the history of the Football League Cup and every team competing in Europe this season.
Next, we want you to try your hand at these questions about the streets football won't forget and these ones about the famous and historic football grounds of England.
Finally, we have this absolute colossus with a 30-minute time limit that's for your own good, frankly. Can you name every team ever to participate in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?
FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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