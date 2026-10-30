Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick gets clear dressing room backing after avoiding the sack

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick was given a stay of execution after a dramatic week ended with a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

Carrick dropped Man United captain Bruno Fernandes for their meeting with the Cherries, leaving him on the bench as an unused substitute in the wake of Fernandes' public criticism of his tactics in the Champions League defeat at Como.

A calamitous performance at Old Trafford sent speculation about Carrick's future into overdrive. He was given the job on a permanent basis after steering United back into the Champions League in his interim role last season but two wins in 12 matches in all competitions cast his suitability into doubt.

Youri Tielemans backs his head coach: 'We just need stability'

Youri Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The United hierarchy haven't backed Carrick publicly but it was reported this week that a clear decision was made to give him time to turn the team's fortunes around despite the obvious disgruntlement of Fernandes and defender Lisandro Martinez, who spoke out against technical director Jason Wilcox.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans, signed from Aston Villa in the summer and already a lightning rod for criticism this season, has offered his unequivocal support in an interview with TNT Sports.

"I came here partly because of him, because he wanted me here," said Tielemans. "So I’m very happy for him to stay, and the whole group, we don't want a sudden change.

"We don't want a big change that is going to disrupt things more than they are. We just need stability, we need to keep working hard, and it’s going to turn at some point.

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"Since I’ve come in, he’s always done his work. He’s tried to put a system in place that we all feel comfortable in. I joined this summer, because he convinced me to come over and help the team out.

"I can only speak positively about him, and everyone in the changing room would do the same. We all just need to stick together and turn this situation around.

"We want to win games. We’re all winners, and when frustration builds up, you might have different words and different opinions, which is totally normal. As long as it stays in the group, that’s the best part."

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Actions speak louder than words in that regard and those differences of opinion have done anything but stay within the group.

Similarly, desire and good intentions only go so far and Carrick has never been accused of not trying.

Man United face a big test of their character when they face Chelsea in the early Premier League kick-off on Saturday.