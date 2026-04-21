Real Madrid in shock move for Unai Emery: report

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Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa to replace Xabi Alonso in January

Real Madrid target and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Unai Emery has been at Villa since 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

After crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and sitting nine points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga, Real Madrid are heading for a rare trophy-less season.

It’s been a campaign of upheaval at the Bernabeu after the club saw Carlo Ancelotti depart last summer, to be replaced by former Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Unai Emery linked with Real Madrid post