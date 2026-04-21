Real Madrid in shock move for Unai Emery: report

Unai Emery has been at Villa since 2022

After crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and sitting nine points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga, Real Madrid are heading for a rare trophy-less season.

It’s been a campaign of upheaval at the Bernabeu after the club saw Carlo Ancelotti depart last summer, to be replaced by former Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

However, after a poor start to the campaign, Alonso was sacked in January and replaced by his former club and country team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa, who was promoted from Madrid's Castilla side.

Unai Emery linked with Real Madrid post