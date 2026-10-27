'Big mistake' Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher sets out his stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold return

Liverpool should be open to a shock return for former right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher.

Alexander-Arnold moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer after winning the Premier League under Arne Slot in 2024/25, ending a lengthy contract saga in a way that many Liverpool supporters were less than thrilled about.

After spending 20 years on Liverpool's books, the England full-back headed off to La Liga with some fairly fruity criticism ringing in his ears. He is reportedly reluctant to entertain a return to Anfield but his status at the Bernabeu could tempt him into a move.

Alexander-Arnold has dropped down the Real Madrid pecking order under Jose Mourinho

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has turned to other options at right-back in recent weeks, leaving Alexander-Arnold in the cold and sparking speculation about what would be a shocking and divisive return to Merseyside.

"I’d have him back anyway," Carragher revealed on The Overlap in association with Sky Bet. "I think he made a mistake, I do. I think he made a big mistake."

Carragher is broadly in favour but it's difficult to imagine Alexander-Arnold being warmly welcomed back to Anfield. The Sky Sports pundit suggested that bygones should be bygones in the case of a player who would serve a purpose.

"If something benefits Liverpool Football Club going forward… and we do have, when you think of the problems Liverpool have in terms of the right-back. Ronnie [Ronald Araujo] has been fantastic... but we do have a problem in terms of full-backs passing," said Carragher.

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"At the moment, he’s actually third choice right-back for Real Madrid. They’re playing a midfield player at right-back, so even [on Sunday] night in El Clasico, Denzel Dumfries, the first-choice right-back, if you like, comes on as a sub.

"So when you’re third choice at a club, they’re obviously wanting you to… move on."

Alexander-Arnold was a beloved figure at Anfield for years. As a proud Merseysider and Liverpool youth product, he was a key player in two Premier League title wins and a Champions League triumph.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: 2023 Liverpool FC)

His relationship with the fans went south last year, and he's as likely as not to be inclined to continue fighting for his place in the Spanish capital. At 28, and with fully five years remaining on his contract, there's plenty of time for him to do so.

Alexander-Arnold has started just three times in La Liga this season, playing fewer than 270 minutes, and has played only once in the Champions League under Mourinho.

Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde was deployed at right-back against Barcelona on Sunday, with new signing Dumfries introduced to replace him on the hour while Alexander-Arnold was not in the matchday squad.