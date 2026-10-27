How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal: live stream details for Carabao Cup round of 16 tie

Watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal for free in the Carabao Cup 4th round, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal are going back to Highbury. The Carabao Cup fourth round draw lined up a visit to the Lancashire coast for the Gunners, who face Fleetwood Town for a place in the last eight.

Matt Lawlor's Fishermen, 18th in League Two having lost their last two league fixtures, could do with the distraction.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal from anywhere

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📺 Stream Fleetwood vs Arsenal

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal in the UK

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal in the US

Paramount+ will broadcast Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal in the US. Kick-off is at 4:00pm ET.

Watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal on Paramount+ Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal is one of a select number of Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. The Essential plan also gets you access to the Champions League, Europa League and EFL games.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal in Australia

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal will be live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, including the play-offs.

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal: Preview

Fleetwood’s defeats to Cheltenham Town and Exeter City both came away from home. Only fellow fourth-tier newcomers Rochdale have beaten the Fylde Coast club on their own turf in the league this season.

Lawlor is a rookie manager but an experienced coach. Like Manchester United’s head coach, for whom he previously worked, he took charge on an interim basis before being appointed permanently after making a positive impression.

This is the first meeting between Arsenal and Fleetwood. The latter’s Highbury Stadium is a coincidental namesake rather than a homage, but the visitors will wear red shirts with white sleeves this evening.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round of 16

Arsenal’s record in the League Cup is surprisingly modest. They won the Littlewoods Challenge Cup in 1986/87 and the Coca-Cola Cup in 1992/93, completing a remarkable cup-final double against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last season brought a seventh League Cup final defeat for Mikel Arteta’s men, their fourth since the turn of the century. Given the relative experience of the side they fielded in the last round, compared with some of their line-ups in previous seasons, Arsenal appear determined to put that record right.

Max Dowman scored twice in the 4-2 win over Ipswich Town. He was born more than three years after Arsenal last played at Highbury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fleetwood Town 0-3 Arsenal

Arteta went with a strong line-up in the third round. If he does the same again, Fleetwood could be in for a long night.