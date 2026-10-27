Real Madrid plot another Liverpool raid for marquee signing next summer: report

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and manager Jose Mourinho have turned their attentions to the Premier League in the hunt for a marquee midfield signing, according to reports.

Los Blancos closed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 2-1 El Clasico win on Sunday, but they have not won the title or Champions League since 2023/24. That's only a couple of years for any other club, but Real Madrid seldom suffer droughts without a throaty reaction in the transfer market.

Perez is a man of big promises and Liverpool could be the next club who can expect to have to resist Real Madrid's overtures for one of their most important players.

Real Madrid reportedly want Alexis Mac Allister to bolster their midfield

Alexis Mac Allister (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports in Spain, Perez and Mourinho have 'once again' identified Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as their top target for the summer of 2027. The Argentinian international's contract status is a factor in their temptation.

"Perez wants to take advantage of the fact that the player has yet to renew his contract to try and convince him to join in January 2027, although his contract expires in June 2028 and any early signing would require negotiating a transfer fee," reports Fichajes.

"The Argentine has rediscovered his form since Andoni Iraola took over at Anfield, but his contract situation remains uncertain. The English club has yet to initiate talks to extend his contract, a circumstance that Real Madrid could capitalise on.

"Mourinho would welcome the addition of a player capable of winning back possession and contributing to the team's attacking play.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"His profile fits the need for a midfielder who provides balance without sacrificing creativity. Mac Allister can play in front of the defence, press opposing midfielders, and link up with attackers through through balls."

Mac Allister, a World Cup winner, signed for Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 and added the Premier League title to his personal honours list under Arne Slot in his second season at Anfield.

Now 27, the midfielder joined the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and starred in the Premier League after loan spells with both his former club and Boca Juniors between 2019 and 2020.

Alexis Mac Allister and Kostas Tsimikas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool parted with an eventual fee in the region of £55 million to take him to Merseyside and he has lived up to his promise, albeit without being a perfect tactical fit at times under both Slot and his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

Mac Allister signed a five-year contract when he moved to Anfield and is now in the last two years of that deal, alerting potential suitors to the opportunity to test Liverpool's need to bring in a transfer fee if and when he leaves.

The looming interest from Spain could play a part in any contract negotiations that do take place, but Real Madrid can expect to spend big if they want to make their move before Mac Allister's deal runs out.