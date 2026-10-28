The Premier League Years Picture Quiz

How many of these seasons can you guess from a single photo?

Since 1992-93, the Premier League – under its various names – has been the top division of men's football in England. It's delivered countless iconic moments, all captured on television cameras and by an army of talented pitchside photographers. This FourFourTwo quiz will test your memory of those moments.

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We've picked some of our favourite recognisable incidents and matches from the history of the Premier League and we simply want you to select the correct season from the four options provided.

There are 10 photographs in all and we're giving you a time limit of just 4 minutes to see how many of them you can pin down to a particular Premier League year.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you take these 15 career paths and tell us which club is missing from the end of each one? We've supplied a picture of each player, but not their names. Good luck!

Next, we have a new club and country badge quiz. You simply need to name the team to which each badge is associated. We've switched up some colours and removed the team names - obviously - to make it a bit trickier.

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Finally, let's find out if you're as hot on obscure-ish football trivia as you are Premier League history. You know the footballers the streets won't forget. But what about the streets football won't forget?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.