HENRY WINTER: Pathetic Manchester United are repeating history all over again but Michael Carrick calls must be resisted

When Gary Neville fumed that Manchester United’s lethargic performance at Craven Cottage was “absolutely pathetic”, many fans would have nodded in agreement and wearily recalled familiar. “Absolutely pathetic,” was.

Neville’s similar spiky Sky verdict in 2020 of Man United’s 6-1 capitulation to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Same old, same old.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were also involved in that embarrassment. The defenders had particular shockers. Maguire received a 1.85 out of 10 and Shaw 1.95 in the BBC player ratings.

HENRY WINTER: Gary Neville is right, Manchester United are 'absolutely pathetic'

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Has nothing changed in six years? Yesterday’s ratings were more generous: 4.39 for Maguire and 4.23 for Shaw. At least Man United salvaged a point at Craven Cottage. But still absolutely pathetic. The echo of Neville’s judgement resonates strongly. Man United remain stuck in a cycle of under-performance on and off the field. Just when fans think they have turned a corner, they turn an ankle on the kerb.

Some of the complaints voiced by fans in 2020 are repeated now: a popular ex-player becomes a promising caretaker then struggles when given the full-time role, a criticism directed at Ole Gunnar Solskajer then and Michael Carrick now.

Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans noted a “lack of passion from the side” with Solskjaer then, Carrick now. When the team needed galvanising, where was the energy from the head coach? Carrick’s undemonstrative nature is a strength when the barbs fly, and was a noted quality as a midfielder, but sometimes fans and players want to see their manager go through the emotional gears on the touchline. Body language matters. Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are masters of it. When Carrick’s old manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, rose from his seat to stand at the edge of the technical area, it always felt like intensity levels rose.

As well as concerns over direction from the dug-out, other relevant questions posed by Man United supporters in 2020 that span the years include “no leadership on the field” – from captain Maguire then, Fernandes now. There was criticism of the leadership “off the field”, the Glazers in 2020, the Glazers and Ineos in 2026.

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“This is what you get for years of mismanagement top down to bottom,” fumed one fan in 2020. “A manager that isn’t up to it, a squad that’s not capable, the club run as a way of providing money to the Glazers only.”

Throw in frustration over recruitment strategy, fear of not qualifying for the Champions League, the paucity of effort put in by some players, the cackling joy of rival fans, and United remain stuck in a doom-laden cycle.

The players have to take responsibility for the lack of effort. These are well-paid professionals wearing a famous shirt who need to replicate the passion of the fans. There was no aggression or intensity to their play. They should look at the sweat-soaked shifts put in by Brighton and Hove Albion players, even Sunderland’s ultimately vanquished players, at the weekend. Lesser names, bigger hearts.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (C) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Are there reasons to look on the bright side? Man United have certainly strived to put more structure and thought into their football department to assist Carrick than Solskjaer enjoyed. That still doesn’t help if the transfer money isn’t spent shrewdly. The lament grows that the club should have used the £48m for Andrey Santos on a defender. Their failure to strengthen the back-line is painfully negligent.

As in 2020, blame is spread around. Carrick’s changes were confusing. A team needing energy needed more than the limited Joshua Zirkzee as first change. It was surprising that Shea Lacey wasn’t unleashed on the right, Bryan Mbeumo moved central, Matheus Cunha left, and the underperforming Marcus Rashford dropped. It was baffling that Kobbie Mainoo was substituted when the academy product was one of the few who seemed to be up for the fight against Fulham.

Carrick has to be more decisive and earlier in games. The great Manchester United managers all took risks. Some sympathy should be afforded Carrick because his team have no box presence until Benjamin Sesko is fit and no tenacious midfield presence until Carlos Baleba is up to speed. United need more athleticism in midfield, especially with Youri Tielemans now involved. Baleba’s arrival partially addresses that. It’s not Carrick’s fault that Ineos didn’t buy what the team required.

So history repeats itself. That is why calls for Carrick to be dismissed should be resisted. Constant churn hasn’t worked. United have to stick with Carrick, back him properly in the next window, and hope that players return from international duty fitter and more up for the fight.

Carrick is under pressure when the bigger problem is the culture at the club. They don’t learn enough from mistakes. Issues in 2020 remain in 2026 and that’s absolutely pathetic.