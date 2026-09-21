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England’s wait for a second World Cup will go on for at least another four years, but despite their semi-final heartbreak this summer, Jude Bellingham reaffirmed his place among the best players in the world.

The midfielder was playing in his second World Cup and netted seven goals for the Three Lions as they made it to the last four. There were calls for Thomas Tuchel to drop him before the tournament – they have since disappeared and he’s now near enough the first name on the teamsheet.

The boy from Birmingham is a man in Madrid these days – at the age of just 23, he’s already achieved so much in his career, including winning the Champions League in 2024. He still has the world at his feet though, with many more potential honours to compete for, both for club and country.

Domestically, he’s now playing under Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu, which will be box office to watch this season. In this issue, we chart the continued rise of one of England’s brightest stars.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we sit down with Arsenal legend Tony Adams to chat about his career – and find out why he’s as well known now for who he sold his house to, rather than just his trophy haul. Michael Owen takes us on a tour of his stables, while Barry Hearn tells us why he’s getting back involved in football, aged 78.

Enjoy the mag.

James

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Hey Jude!

FourFourTwo issue 396: Hey Jude (Image credit: Future)

Jude Bellingham was being written off mere months ago, but used that motivation to match Maradona on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup. Now he’s got another point to prove, trying once more to make it work with Kylian Mbappe, inside the Real Madrid goldfish bowl

On the move

FourFourTwo issue 396: From World Cup stars to Premier League stars? (Image credit: Future)

Several of this summer’s World Cup stars have since headed to new leagues, including Morocco’s chess fanatic and Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeping hero. Will they make a success of their big moves?

Mr Arsenal

FourFourTwo issue 396: Tony Adams (Image credit: Future)

Three decades ago, Tony Adams told FFT he was rebuilding his life after much-publicised troubles – 30 years on he chats about glory under Arsene Wenger, nearly joining Manchester United, managing in Azerbaijan and his work helping others battling addiction.

Barry's back

FourFourTwo issue 396: Barry Hearn (Image credit: Future)

Barry Hearn has spent recent times focusing on the rest of his sporting empire, but now he’s aiming to take Brentwood Town to the EFL – three decades after buying Leyton Orient for £2.43, and inheriting one of football’s most explosive managers…

Hurry up Harry!

FourFourTwo issue 396: Harry Kane (Image credit: Future)

Henry Winter was among the media who headed to Germany to see Harry Kane collect a second European Golden Shoe of his career

Stable boy

FourFourTwo issue 396: Michael Owen (Image credit: Future)

Once one of England’s greatest strikers, Michael Owen now runs one of the country’s finest horse-racing facilities – FFT visit Cheshire to meet the equine fanatic and his jockey daughter Gemma, as they quibble over who’s biggest on Weibo…

The Boy’s a Bit Special

FourFourTwo issue 396: Boy's a bit special (Image credit: Future)

Get the lowdown on Newcastle’s midfield tyro, and Leverkusen’s ‘Mazadona’

The shooting that stunned Italy

FourFourTwo 396: Luciano Re Cecconi (Image credit: Future)

Luciano Re Cecconi went to the 1974 World Cup after leading Lazio to the Scudetto – three years later, he was still playing for the Rome side when he was killed, during a prank that went badly wrong

Coming out

FourFourTwo 396: Thomas Hitzlsperger (Image credit: Future)

A year after his retirement as a player in 2013, former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger came out in a newspaper interview – in his own words, he tells FFT why he made that decision, and what life has been like since.

Around the Grounds

FourFourTwo issue 396: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough goal machine Britt Assombalonga on his move to non-league football at the age of 33 and unfulfilled Premier League dreams

Elsewhere, comedian Josh Pugh opens up about playing for England and those Gaffer gags while in our new feature ‘Beyond the Turnstiles’ we take a trip to Fort William and tell you why it should be on your bucket list of grounds to visit.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 396: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Brian McBride on Pele hitting on his wife, Keira Walsh on her World Cup dream and Alan Pardew on that dance

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 396: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our latest merch round-up features a Burnley's new away kit and the new men's and women's Champions League balls

We spy a 1984-1985 Derby County away shirt in Classic Kit and let you know what to watch this month.

Jonjo Shelvey Q&A

FourFourTwo issue 396: Jonjo Shelvey (Image credit: Future)

Former Newcastle, Swansea and Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey answers your questions

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 395: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Think you’re a football expert? Prove it by getting 100 per cent in our Ultimate Quiz. Columnist Jules Breach runs the rule over Sunderland, Bournemouth and Brighton embarking on their European adventure.

Toby Alderweireld selects the games that changed his life and Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland discuss all things Wolves.

Glenn Hoddle hails sporting geniuses and an actor in the People I Admire.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 396: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Rafael da Silva picks his ultimate XI from former teammates made up of Manchester United and Brazil legends.