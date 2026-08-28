How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City: live stream details as Hollywood meets NFL in Championship clash

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City as two clubs with celebrity owners kick-off the Championship weekend in North Wales. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

There will be plenty of attention on the directors' box at the Racecourse Ground, as Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney entertain their counterparts at Birmingham, who count NFL legend Tom Brady among their minority investors.

However, managers Phil Parkinson and Chris Davies will be more concerned about on-pitch matters, as their respective sides try to claim their first win of the Championship season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City for free?

Wrexham vs Birmingham City is not technically being shown anywhere for free, but viewers in Australia can watch the Championship clash on beIN SPORTS, which includes a 7-day free trial for new users.

Not in Australia? Use NordVPN to unlock your beIN SPORTS stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Wrexham vs Birmingham City. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Wrexham vs Birmingham City

How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City in the UK

Wrexham vs Birmingham City is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Championship clash is being shown on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK, with more than 1,000 games live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City in the US

US viewers can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month and you'll get access to multiple EFL and Carabao Cup games this season, as well as every Champions League match.

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 5am AEST (Sat) and will be live on beIN SPORTS 2, as well as the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

It is one of 155 Championship matches that will be shown live on beIN SPORTS Down Under this season, plus games from Leagues One and Two, and every Carabao Cup fixture.

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and costs $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Wrexham vs Birmingham City: Preview

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will have grown used to welcoming A-list celebrities to the Racecourse Ground, so the experienced boss will be fully focused on getting his side's season up and running against Birmingham City.

The Red Dragons were seconds away from winning at Cardiff City on the opening weekend, only to concede a last-gasp equaliser, before they were held to a second successive 1-1 draw by Watford, with Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watching on.

Since then, Parkinson's squad has been bolstered by the signings of Angers left-back Jacques Ekomie and right wing-back Issa Kabore from Manchester City, with the latter returning to Wrexham after making 32 appearances on loan last term.

It remains to be seen whether they go straight into the squad to face Birmingham, while doubts remain over the fitness of Ben Sheaf and Liberato Cacace, but influential forward Josh Windass is expected to return from injury.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

While Wrexham conceded at the death in their opening game, Birmingham were on the right side of last-minute drama in their 2-2 draw with Bristol City last Saturday.

Demarai Gray's penalty five minutes into stoppage time salvaged a point for Chris Davies' side, who were held 0-0 by Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

Birmingham were then thrashed 6-1 at home by Premier League Brentford in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday, although the fact that Davies made seven changes suggests that the competition was low on his list of priorities.

He will be without injured midfielder Max Bird for the trip to North Wales, where Gray could be pushing to start after scoring in each of the past two games.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wrexham 1-1 Birmingham City

Draws have been the name of the game for both sides so far this season and it could lead to another cagey contest here.