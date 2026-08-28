How to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart for FREE: live stream details for Bundesliga opening-day clash

Watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart for FREE as the Bundesliga champions kick-off the new season at the Allianz Arena, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart: key information Date: Friday, 28 August

Friday, 28 August Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 4:30am AEST (Sat)

7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 4:30am AEST (Sat) Watch for FREE: BBC iPlayer (UK / Fandango (US)

(UK / (US) Live Streams: beIN SPORTS (AUS)

(AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Bayern will be aiming to sweep all before them once again after winning the league and cup double last term, with Harry Kane leading an attack that scored an incredible 122 goals in just 34 Bundesliga games.

Stuttgart know where the goal is too, though, with striker Deniz Undav finishing as the second-top scorer behind Kane in 2025/26 (although he did hit 17 fewer goals), a season in which they also reached the DFB-Pokal final.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart for free?

Yes! Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart is live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. You just need a BBC iPlayer login and a TV licence, and away you go.

Fans in the US can also watch the game for free on Fandango, which will show around 270 Bundesliga matches at no cost this season.

Not in the UK or US? Use NordVPN to unlock your Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart from anywhere

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How to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart in the UK

As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart. The broadcaster is set to show all Friday-night Bundesliga games for free throughout the season.

Out of the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual BBC iPlayer stream.

Watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart on BBC iPlayer Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart is live on BBC iPlayer. You just need a BBC iPlayer login and a TV licence to watch the Bundesliga game for free. The account will require a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart in the US

Streaming service Fandango is the place for US viewers to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart for free.

Travelling away from the US? Watch the Bundesliga for free on Fandango using NordVPN.

Stream Bayern vs Stuttgart FREE on Fandango Fandango will have live coverage of roughly 270 Bundesliga games this season at no cost, as part of a new TV rights deal that is set to run until 2031.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be live on the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

Not in Australia? Stream beIN SPORTS from anywhere with NordVPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga in Australia and costs $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial. Please note that these prices will increase from September 1, to $16.99 a month and $169.99 a year.

Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart: Preview

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the Bundesliga, so it is fitting that Vincent Kompany's free-scoring side kick-off the 2026/27 campaign with this Friday-night clash at home to VFB Stuttgart.

Die Roten breezed to a league and cup double last season, with England captain Harry Kane scoring just the 61 goals in all competitions to claim his third successive Torjägerkanone (literally translated as the 'goal hunter cannon').

Surprisingly, the striker wasn't on the scoresheet as Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the German Supercup last weekend, in a game that saw summer signing Nathaniel Brown find the net on his competitive debut.

The new recruit from Eintracht Frankfurt started in an attacking midfield role in that game and could do the same again, while Morocco striker Ismael Saibari is also set to make his league debut after his arrival from PSV Eindhoven. At the other end of the experience scale, 40-year-old Manuel Neuer is expected to play in goal as he begins his 16th season at the Allianz Arena.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

While it is hard to look past Bayern's brilliance, Stuttgart were arguably the big success story of the Bundesliga last season, finishing fourth to seal a return to the Champions League and reaching their second successive DFB-Pokal final.

Their tally of 71 league goals was bettered only by the Bavarians, with striker Deniz Undav scoring 19 of those and taking his form into World Cup 2026, where he found the net three times for Germany.

Head coach Sebastian Hoeness has added more firepower to his squad, in the form of centre forward Dzenan Pejcinovic from Wolfsburg, while attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss has joined from Leicester City.

It looks set to be the toughest league debut imagineable for the summer arrivals, but Stuttgart will believe they can hurt Bayern.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern Munich 3-1 VFB Stuttgart

Both teams know where the goal is, but Bayern are specialists in outscoring the opposition.