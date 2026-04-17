Everton target PSV Eindhoven winger and soon-to-be World Cup star for summer transfer: report

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Everton are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven’s rising star Esmir Bajraktarevic

Esmir Bajraktarevic, PSV Eindhoven
Esmir Bajraktarevic, PSV Eindhoven (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Moyes is reportedly looking to inject fresh energy into the Everton frontline this summer.

According to a report from SportSport.ba in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Merseyside club have identified the 21-year-old Bosnian international as a transfer target on the back of his development in the Eredivisie and on the international stage.

Everton reportedly want future World Cup star

David Moyes

David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the current 2025/26 campaign, the 21-year-old left-footer has established himself as a versatile threat, contributing five goals and two assists across all competitions.

His ability to impact games from the right flank has reportedly caught the eye of Everton scouts, who are said to have been tracking him throughout Bosnia’s recent World Cup