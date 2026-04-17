Everton target PSV Eindhoven winger and soon-to-be World Cup star for summer transfer: report

David Moyes is reportedly looking to inject fresh energy into the Everton frontline this summer.

According to a report from SportSport.ba in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Merseyside club have identified the 21-year-old Bosnian international as a transfer target on the back of his development in the Eredivisie and on the international stage.

Bajraktarevic, who made the switch from MLS outfit New England Revolution to PSV in early 2025, has shown glimpses of what he's capable of in the Netherlands with the back-to-back-to-back Eredivisie champions.

Everton reportedly want future World Cup star

David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the current 2025/26 campaign, the 21-year-old left-footer has established himself as a versatile threat, contributing five goals and two assists across all competitions.

His ability to impact games from the right flank has reportedly caught the eye of Everton scouts, who are said to have been tracking him throughout Bosnia’s recent World Cup