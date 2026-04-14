Newcastle United summer rebuild to begin with £43.5m Brazilian winger: report

William Gomes celebrates scoring against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League

The 20-year-old Brazilian, who has been making waves in Portugal's top flight with FC Porto, is the latest South American talent to be linked with a move to St. James’ Park as the Magpies look to overhaul their attacking options.

Gomes is a versatile, explosive forward primarily known for his pace and trickery down the right flank.

Having risen through the heralded São Paulo academy, he has drawn comparisons to some of Brazil's finest exports due to his style of play, cutting infield onto his preferred left foot to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Newcastle target £43.5m Brazilian winger

William Gomes in action for FC Porto this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle’s pursuit of a right-winger comes as no surprise. With growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Anthony Gordon and a perceived lack of output from the right flank this season, the club could do with a specialist who can provide balance - and goals - to the Magpies' front three.

This season, Gomes has scored 13 times in 40 appearances across all competitions, averaging a goal every 139 minutes.