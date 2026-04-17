Liverpool join Manchester United in pursuit of Adam Wharton: report
The Crystal Palace midfielder could make the move to Anfield this summer, but would he solve their problems?
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Arne Slot’s side could see the Crystal Palace man join their ranks next season, but they will have to fend off Manchester United’s pursuit to make it a reality.
Liverpool are making their own push for England international Adam Wharton, with Crystal Palace demanding £80 million for his signature.
Wharton, who was previously linked with a move to Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the January transfer window, could solve the issues in Liverpool’s midfield that have arisen with the potential departures of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.