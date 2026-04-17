Liverpool join Manchester United in pursuit of Adam Wharton: report

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The Crystal Palace midfielder could make the move to Anfield this summer, but would he solve their problems?

Liverpool target Adam Wharton with the Liverpool badge behind him.
Adam Wharton faces the decision between Crystal Palace and England's two biggest clubs this summer. (Image credit: Future)

Arne Slot’s side could see the Crystal Palace man join their ranks next season, but they will have to fend off Manchester United’s pursuit to make it a reality.

Liverpool are making their own push for England international Adam Wharton, with Crystal Palace demanding £80 million for his signature.

Wharton, who was previously linked with a move to Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the January transfer window, could solve the issues in Liverpool’s midfield that have arisen with the potential departures of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

England’s two biggest clubs will battle it out for Adam Wharton