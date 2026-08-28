How to watch Bundesliga 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Key Dates

A new Bundesliga season begins with a familiar question: can anyone stop Bayern Munich and Harry Kane? The Bavarian giants streaked to the title again in 2025/26, finishing 16 points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund and scoring a frankly obscene 122 goals in just 34 games. Kane bagged 36 goals in the league to win his third successive Golden Boot, so the England captain will take some stopping this season. FourFourTwo has all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

Bayern's front three of Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise scored 109 goals between them last season, and the bad news for the rest of the Bundesliga is that the champions have further boosted their firepower with the signing of Morocco striker Ismael Saibari. The other notable summer transfers include Dortmund's swoop for highly-rated RB Salzburg defender Joane Gadou and 21-year-old winger Afonso Moreira's move from Lyon to Bayer Leverkusen.

Die Werkself have also made a change in the dugout, appointing former Toulouse manager Carles Martinez Novell, while fellow Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig have hired ex-Bayern defender Martin Demichelis. Elsewhere, Gelsenkirchen giants Schalke are back in the Bundesliga after three seasons away, along with Paderborn and debutants Elversberg. The latter represent the Saarland town of Spiesen-Elversberg, whose population of just 13,000 can almost fit inside the club's 10,000-capacity ground.

In this guide, we'll show you how to watch Bundesliga live streams in the UK, US, and around the world - including for FREE - and how you can use a VPN to tune in while you're abroad.

Can I watch Bundesliga for free? In the US, Bundesliga matches will be broadcast live for free on Fandango. The platform will show roughly 270 matches at no cost in 2026/27 with only those on USA Network not broadcast on the platform. In the UK, Friday-night Bundesliga games will continue to be broadcast for free on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting with the season-opener between Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart on August 28. CazéTV on YouTube in Brazil will also show select games. Outside the US, UK or Brazil? Access your free Bundesliga streams with NordVPN — more on that below.

How to watch Bundesliga from anywhere

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Bundesliga games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Bundesliga live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

NordVPN is the best, so say our good friends across the office at TechRadar.

How to watch Bundesliga in the UK

The Bundesliga television rights in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland are shared by Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer will stream Friday-night games for free throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will have the top-pick Saturday evening match at 5.30pm BST, starting with Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburg on August 29. Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Amazon Prime Video will show all Sunday afternoon Bundesliga games this season on a pay-per-view basis. Each game costs just £2.49 PPV.

How to watch Bundesliga in the US

As mentioned above, this is the first season of a new five-year broadcast deal to show the Bundesliga in the US.

This will see roughly 270 matches shown completely free on Fandango, while at least 30 games will be live on USA Network.

USA Network is a linear channel so you will either need a cable package or a cord-cutter, for example YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) or Sling Blue.

How to watch Bundesliga in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch every Bundesliga match this season live on beIN SPORTS, with all games available on the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

Plans start from $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, with a one-week free trial available.

Prices will increase by $1 for the monthly plan and $10 for the annual plan from 1 September, so purchase now!

Other Bundesliga live streams around the world

The Bundesliga is one of the biggest leagues in world football, so it is no surprise that you can watch it in dozens of countries - here are a few providers in select locations:

Click to find out more 👇 Africa MBC Shahid has the rights in MENA countries (Middle East and North Africa), while StarTimes is the official broadcast partner in Sub-Saharan Africa. Canada DAZN, Fubo and OneSoccer share the rights to Bundesliga live streams in Canada. Hong Kong Viewers in Hong Kong can tune into Bundesliga action on bein SPORTS. New Zealand beIN SPORTS is also the home of the Bundesliga this season in New Zealand. South Africa Bundesliga fans in South Africa can watch all the action via subscription service StarTimes.

The 2026/27 Bundesliga season starts on Friday, August 28 and ends on Saturday, May 29, 2027.

The fixtures on the opening weekend are as follows: (all times BST)

Friday, August 28: Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 29: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach (2.30pm)

Saturday, August 29: Mainz vs Paderborn (2.30pm)

Saturday, August 29: FC Cologne vs Hoffenheim (2.30pm)

Saturday, August 29: Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2.30pm)

Saturday, August 29: SV Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen (2.30pm)

Saturday, August 29: Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburg (5.30pm)

Sunday, August 30: Freiburg vs Werder Bremen (2.30pm)

Sunday, August 30: Augsburg vs Schalke (4.30pm)