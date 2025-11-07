Liverpool given green light for Marc Guehi deal, as Crystal Palace captain 'gives his word' to Reds: report

Liverpool have been given the green light to advance on a deal to sign Marc Guehi, after the Crystal Palace captain 'gives his word' to the Reds.

The England defender was involved in deadline day drama after his club pulled the plug on a deal with the current Premier League champions after a medical was completed with the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool are hoping to complete the deal on a free transfer, with Guehi's contract expiring at the end of the season, but face stiff competition from across Europe.

Marc Guehi has 'given Liverpool his word' amid interest from across Europe

Arne Slot scratches his head (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool spent a whopping £425 million in the summer transfer window, but only brought in one centre-back, 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni who suffered an anterior cruciate injury on his debut against Southampton.

They've already conceded 22 goals across all competitions this season and missing out on Guehi in the summer could have dire consequences, should other teams look to secure his signature.

Real Madrid are one of the sides set to rival Liverpool for the 26-year-olds signature.

However according to The Daily Mail's Lewis Steele, via TEAMtalk, people inside Real Madrid have played down these reports, stating their belief that Guehi has given his word to Liverpool, and will honour that come the summer.

He wrote: “Reds target Marc Guehi, the Crystal Palace captain who was nearly a Liverpool player on deadline day, has been linked with Real Madrid over a free transfer next summer.

“The Spanish club have played down those reports.

“Guehi remains on Liverpool’s list for a future signing, we have already debated whether that should be in January or the summer, and sources in Madrid reckon he has given his word to join the Premier League champions.”

Marc Guehi in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs across Europe can strike a pre-contract agreement with Guehi from 1 January 2026, and FourFourTwo understand Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are all interested.

In FourFourTwo's view centre-back should be a priority position at Liverpool, given their defensive woes at the start of the season and how light they are in this position. The future of Ibrahima Konate is also uncertain, with his deal on Merseyside running out in the summer of 2026.

Guehi is currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt, so picking him up for free would represent excellent business. Liverpool face Manchester City next in the Premier League and are in buoyed spirits following two wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid.