Liverpool star in talks with Bayern Munich after Real Madrid claims: report
Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer, and another key member of their defence could now depart thanks to a domino effect ceated by Los Blancos
Dayot Upamecano's future at Bayern Munich has been the subject of constant speculation over the past few months.
The French international, who is Bayern Munich's eighth-most expensive signing ever, will become a free agent in the summer amid reports he could join Real Madrid.
Centre-back Upamecano has been a first-team regular for Bayern since making the move from RB Leipzig in 2021 and has helped Vincent Kompany's side to maintain a 100% winning start to the season in all competitions thus far.
Dayot Upamecano exit could pave way for Ibrahima Konate to leave Liverpool
However, Upamecano is said to be of interest to Xabi Alonso's Real, leaving Bayern to face up to the prospect of losing one of their most important defenders.
Footmercato reported earlier this week that Los Blancos have reached a 'verbal agreement' with the 27 year old to take him to Madrid next summer.
And now Bild report that Bayern are eyeing up Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as a potential replacement for Upamecano should he depart.
Like his international teammate, Konate is set to go out of contract at the end of the season and would be permitted to start discussing terms with clubs overseas from January unless he were to agree to a new deal with Liverpool.
There's a bit of the transfer rumour merry-go-round about those claims, given that Konate was himself said to be on Real Madrid's wishlist earlier this season.
Konate was a regular partner to Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool romped to the Premier League title last season, but the Reds defence has come under scrutiny after an iffy start to the season.
Arne Slot's side have conceded 14 goals in just ten league games so far, with their only domestic clean sheets coming against Burnley and Aston Villa.
Liverpool did however hold Real Madrid to a shutout at Anfield in midweek, with Konate winning plaudits for his performance against Alonso's star-studded attack.
The Reds are said to be keen to agree a new deal with Konate rather than let him go on a free transfer.
