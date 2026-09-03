Arsenal transfer clause revealed as Ethan Nwaneri's Emirates Stadium future decided: report

Arsenal are protecting their long-term interests in teenage midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

The Gunners have reportedly inserted a recall option into Nwaneri's season-long loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing for CaughtOffside, the Gunners have the right to break the loan agreement early and bring the 19-year-old back to North London during the January transfer window should they choose to exercise it.

Clarity on Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal future

Ethan Nwaneri in Arsenal training (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal is also structured as a straight loan with no option or obligation for the Bundesliga club to buy.

Consequently, Dortmund will not likely have the resource, or opportunity, to sign Nwaneri on a permanent basis at the end of the season, in contrast to other loan agreements that feature purchase clauses.

BVB (Image credit: Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The inclusion of the January recall clause is another clear indication that Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy still see a future for Nwaneri at the Emirates Stadium.

However, both the manager and the board acknowledge that the player was unlikely to receive the regular minutes required to further his development at his parent club during the 2026/27 campaign.

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To avoid a scenario where the midfielder's progress stalls on the bench, Arsenal have opted to sanction a temporary departure to Germany. And having seen previous young loanees suffer from a lack of minutes, the Gunners wanted to ensure they retained full control of the arrangement, allowing them to step in if Nwaneri's game time in Germany does not meet expectations.

A serious knee injury to Dortmund's new, creative midfielder Giannis Konstantelias on his debut motivated the Bundesliga club's late-in-the-window pursuit of Nwaneri.

The Arsenal hierarchy's hope is for Nwaneri to perform at a high level in the Bundesliga, using the experience to prove he can handle first-team demands in the Premier League. If all goes according to plan, the England youth international will return to the Emirates next summer to stake a claim for a far more involved role in Arteta's first-team squad.