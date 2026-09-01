Liverpool take last minute plunge on Bundesliga star as Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Liverpool are still in the market for a Mohamed Salah replacement.

Liverpool are attempting a last-minute transfer raid, targeting VfB Stuttgart in their efforts to sign a replacement for departed superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have overseen a transfer window of mixed outcomes — on the one hand, they experienced a mass exodus of veterans in Salah, Andrew Roberton and Ibrahima Konate this summer, and nearly lost Cody Gakpo to a strong Manchester City bid; on the other, they recently secured the services of PSG superstar Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman will join Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, a soon-to-be-fit Hugo Ekitike and summer signing Victor Munoz in a revamped Liverpool attack, but Andoni Iraola’s men are looking to see another forward join their ranks, now targeting the Bundesliga.

Liverpool target electric Bundesliga winger Jamie Leweling

Liverpool are looking to raid Stuttgart.

According to Sky Germany, both Liverpool and Everton are after Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling, with the former deeming him a potential Salah replacement.

The 25-year-old is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2029, meaning he will not come for cheap, or easily, however, his contributions during the 2025-26 season could make the late plunge worth it.

Barcola favours the left flank. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leweling bagged 11 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart during his latest campaign, seven of which came in the Bundesliga, and recorded 12 assists, nine of which were in the German top-flight.

The German was clinical in his finishing, missing just one Opta-defined chance in the Bundesliga season, and scoring his seven strikes from an xG of 4.31.

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He also created the joint second-most Big Chances for Stuttgart, tied for ten with Angelo Stiller and Maximilian Mittelstadt.

Outside of goal contributions, Leweling proved underwhelming from a take-on perspective, recording just one dribble p/90. His physicality was a level above, recording nearly seven duels won p/90, at a success rate just shy of 50%.

Roma have displayed significant interest in recent hours regarding Leweling, however, no deal has yet been completed, with both Everton and Liverpool retaining interest.

Munoz also favours the left, arriving this summer before Barcola. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should the 25-year-old join in a last-minute transfer to Anfield, he would operate as a natural replacement for Salah on the right flank. Additionally, he brings left wing experience.

Conversely, new signings Munoz and Barcola favour the left flank; in the absence of Leweling, it is Gakpo who would likely be turned to in times of need, should Liverpool fail to fill Salah’s vacant position.

The Reds have also exhibited interest in Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh, both Premier League-proven talents, however, neither deal appears likely at this stage. If they are to obtain Leweling, it is near certain to cost a significant premium.