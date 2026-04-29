Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out for Belgian wonderkid: report

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Manchester City and Chelsea will battle for the signature of a 6ft 4in Belgian wonderkid, but they’ll face stiff competition from Bayern Munich

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola celebrating with his arms raised.
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will go to war for the signature of a Belgian wonderkid. (Image credit: Getty Images)