Manchester United looking to close shock £42m deal for Barcelona flop following bid: report

Ruben Amorim is still looking to fix his squad

Manchester United have opened talks to sign a star who flopped at Barcelona.

The Red Devils are on arguably their best run of the last year, finding themselves unbeaten in four – and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim appears to have turned a corner.

But with many supporters recognising that there is still work to be done with this squad, United could well enter the January market once more.

Manchester United set for more spending, as Ruben Amorim reshapes his side

United spent heavily in the summer to bring in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to improve an attack that mustered just 44 goals in 38 Premier League games.

All three have tangibly improved Amorim's side this term – but despite the obvious deficiencies across the rest of the pitch, it appears as if the Red Devils are looking to add yet another attacker to their side.

Bryan Mbeumo has been a hit in his early United career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazilian outlet O Globo reports that United are set to offer around £42 million for Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque after being knocked back following a £29m bid.

Roque has bounced back from a torrid spell in Europe to strike 13 in 31 for the Big Green this year and could now be in contention for a recall to the national side under Carlo Ancelotti.

After his breakout with Athletico Paranaense as a teenager, Roque earned a move to Barcelona, who slapped a €500m release clause on the Brazilian – but that's where his struggles began.

Roque netted just twice for Barcelona in La Liga before a loan spell to Real Betis, where he performed marginally better – but with Palmeiras competing in the Club World Cup over the summer, the Brazilian outfit smashed the South American transfer record to make a statement signing for the tournament.

The Serie A champions have reportedly made it clear that they will only start talks with United if they offer double what they paid, with Roque signing for £21m in February – yet FourFourTwo doesn't believe that the 20-time champions will be willing to pay what Palmeiras want, given that centre-forward isn't a current priority.

Vitor Roque had an unhappy time in Catalonia (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that United are looking to add depth to their attack, with only really Joshua Zirkzee as a backup to Sesko – but with Zirkzee looking for increased playing time this January, the Dutchman's exit could signal a new signing.

With the club said to be highly interested in Carlos Baleba over the summer, however, it appears as if funds will be more likely allocated to areas of the pitch other than the forward areas, as Amorim looks to build a team who can compete for European football.

Roque is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt. United travel to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend when Premier League action returns.