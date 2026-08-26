Quickfire Quiz 188: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is here, meaning you have just 90 seconds to contend with 10 football trivia questions.

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FourFourTwo has a lot more football quizzes where that came from, all courtesy of Kwizly. They include a dastardly one-season wonders quiz that will stretch your memories of a few of the Premier League's fleeting former stars.

We want to know whether you can name every team in the Football League right now, from the Championship to League Two, and whether you can overcome this hard (naturally) football statues quiz. Perhaps you'll be able to name these footballers by the titles of their autobiographies too.

If history's your bag, we also want you to name Alf Ramsey's full World Cup-winning England squad from 1966. That's one where you'll know them or they don't, so let's find out whether you know them.

Still want more? How about naming every top-flight team in England since 1945 and arranging all these groups of players in order of their Premier League appearance totals?

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How much do you know about the players who've completed football? Well, in a manner of speaking anyway. Can you name everyone who has won the World Cup AND the Ballon d'Or.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!