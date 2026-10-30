Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's exit has taken first significant step: report

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is at risk of leaving Arsenal for Bayern Munich.

This year, the Norwegian became the first Gunners skipper to lift a Premier League title since Patrick Vieira in 2004, when Arsenal brought the trophy back to N5 in May, cementing himself in the minds of many fans as a genuine legend of the club.

But Odegaard now 27 and approaching the final year of his current contract next summer, manager Mikel Arteta has a decision to make over whether he builds his next team around a playmaker who has been so influential for him over the past five years.

Martin Odegaard's Arsenal career could be about to come to an end

Mikel Arteta brought a title back to North London in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images For Premier League)

Odegaard has been one of Arteta's greatest signings, joining the Gunners initially on loan from Real Madrid before Arsenal triggered a deal worth around £30 million and build a midfield around the former wonderkid.

While the 27-year-old has been back to his best this season, however, the last 18-24 months have been difficult for Odegaard, with injury and poor form opening the door to Eberechi Eze to stake a claim in the first team – and some suggesting that the Norway captain is less of a No.10 and more of a No.8 that the Gunners don't need alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice in the engine room.

Sky Deutschland have reported via Sport Witness that Odegaard can “envision a future move” to Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians having already discussed a move for the star.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are working on a contract extension for a player who is still key to Arteta's side both in and out of possession, as shown in the early stages of this season.

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While the champions have held informal talks with the star over remaining at the club, it's now being reported that Arsenal “would be open to selling” their skipper for the first time, should they fail to tie him down before the end of the summer.

This marks the first time in Odegaard's Arsenal career that it's been reported that the club are genuinely looking to cash in on the player – even throughout the injury troubles and more fervent criticism online of the player's role within Arteta's system.

The Basque boss has built around the midfielder since his first full season, with Odegaard almost untouchable, despite options such as Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Ethan Nwaneri and the signing of Eze all challenging for a spot in Arteta's midfield.

Martin Odegaard has been a hugely successful captain for Arsenal (Image credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

For now, Sport Witness claims that “It looks like his camp are using Bayern Munich’s timid interest to put pressure on Arsenal to secure an improved deal for the renewal.”

The Drammen native will be 30 years old when Arteta's current deal at the Emirates Stadium comes to an end.

Odegaard is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Liverpool this weekend as Premier League action continues.