Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth FREE live streams: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Preview for Cherries Europa League debut

Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth in the Europa League as the Cherries travel to northern Spain for their first-ever game in continental football. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The 2,000 Bournemouth fans who have travelled to San Sebastian will surely be pinching themselves when their team walks out at the 40,000-capacity Reale Arena, as a club who have spent most of their history in the bottom two divisions of the EFL play in Europe for the first time.

Sociedad will be targeting three points from this league phase opener, but they have endured a mixed start to the season and lost 3-0 at home to Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth online and from anywhere, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth for free?

Yes, Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth is free-to-air in Brazil on Caze TV's YouTube Channel.

No subscription or account is required.

NordVPN can help unlock your free stream if you're outside Brazil this Thursday.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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How to watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 6, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth on TNT Sports and HBO Max You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. That will also have every Champions League game — some deal!

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth in Australia. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Friday.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, which will show every game of the 2026/27 season. Stan Sport also has live coverage of every single Premier League and Champions League match. You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$9.99 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), which comes to A$29.99 a month in total.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth: Preview

Real Sociedad start their 2026/27 Europa League campaign in the way they finished their previous one: with a tie against English opponents.

La Real were last in the competition in the 2024/25 season, when they lost 5-2 on aggregate to eventual finalists Manchester United in the Round of 16.

This league phase opener against Bournemouth should be another tough test for the La Liga outfit, who have taken seven points from their first six league games of the campaign and lost 3-0 at home to Atletico Madrid last Sunday - although the game was goalless with seven minutes remaining.

Igor Zubeldia and Pablo Marin are injury doubts for Sociedad, while right back Jon Mikel Aramburu is suspended having been sent off in the United tie two seasons ago.

SEE ALSO Europa League 2026/27 TV Guide

Bournemouth's historic first steps in European competition have been on the cards for some time, after their ninth-place finish in the Premier League in 2024/25 was followed by last term's club-record position of sixth.

The manager who led them to that feat, Andoni Iraola, would have been set for a Basque homecoming had he still been in charge, but his excellent work with the Cherries landed him a job at Liverpool.

He was replaced by Marco Rose and the German appears to have settled quickly into the role, although Bournemouth's performances in the Premier League haven't necessarily been backed up by results after they conceded late goals against Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle United, before drawing 2-2 with Brentford last weekend.

Rose remains confident that his team are on the right path and that is certainly true of a club who will make history tonight with the first European fixture of their 127-year history.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Sociedad 1-2 Bournemouth

The Cherries are rookies on the European stage, but they shouldn't be underestimated.