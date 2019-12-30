Unai Emery News and Features

Date of birth: November 3, 1971

Instagram: @unaiemery_

Club(s): Real Sociedad, Toledo, Racing Ferrol, Leganes, Lorca Deportiva

Clubs managed: Lorca Deportiva, Almeira, Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Paris St Germain, Arsenal, Villarreal

Country: Spain

Had a modest playing career but has become a successful manager. Alter guiding Almeira to promotion to La Liga, he had spells with Valencia and Spartak Moscow before leading Sevilla to a hat-trick of Europa League titles. Completed a domestic treble at Paris St Germain but left after failing to replicate his success in Europe. Led Arsenal to the 2019 Europa League final but was sacked after a poor start to the following season. Now at Villarreal, Emery is rediscovering his managerial prowess, with the Yellow Submarines fighting for Europe.