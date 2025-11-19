Tottenham Hotspur report: Real Sociedad 'agree to sell' Takefusa Kubo

Tottenham Hotspur may finally land long-term target Takefusa Kubo in January, with Real Sociedad willing to sell the attacker.

Thomas Frank is looking to add to his attacking options in the upcoming transfer window, with Tottenham currently slightly underwhelming going forward.

Kubo has been touted with a move to the Premier League for several years and it finally materialise in January.

Real Sociedad 'agree to sell' Tottenham target Takefusa Kubo

Whilst Tottenham have scored 19 times in 11 games, they have at points been underwhelming.

The Athletic reported that after 11 games, Tottenham had only attempted four through balls all season, the least of any Premier League side. Arsenal, who they face next, top the list with 40, ten times more than Frank's side.

Mohammed Kudus, one of Tottenham's attackers (Image credit: Getty Images)

To counter this, Tottenham will look to make their attack more dynamic in January, and may do so by signing Kubo.

Fichajes are reporting that his current club Real Sociedad are finally willing to sell the attacker in order to help improve their financial situation.

Sociedad are required to pay Real Madrid, who they brought Kubo from, some of the fee from any sale of the player, but his €60 million release clause means they would still pocket a considerable amount, meaning they are warming to the idea of letting him go.

The report states that the fee is not too hefty for Tottenham either, with the north London side already showing interest in the Japanese international in the summer.

Kubo is currently recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad (Image credit: Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Kubo was part of Barcelona's academy for four years before moving to FC Tokyo in 2016. He moved back to Spain in 2019 after joining Real Madrid, but never made an appearance for them, and was loaned out several times before joining Real Sociedad permanently in 2022. At 24, he already has 48 caps for Japan.

In FourFourTwo's view this would be an excellent coup for Tottenham. Kubo would add an extra dimension to their attack, being able to play on both wings and behind the striker. Transfermarkt value him at €30 million, so if they were able to pay well below his release clause, it would represent great business.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action against Arsenal in the north London derby this weekend.