FA Cup final: LIVE! Chelsea vs Liverpool, all the build-up, action and news
It's FA Cup final day as Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off this afternoon at Wembley Stadium
By Mark White published
Welcome to our FA Cup final live blog! Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off this afternoon and we'll be following all the drama of the day, as it happens.
Kick-off for the match is at 16:45 BST.
Chelsea team news
Thomas Tuchel has a massive issue in midfield, as both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are short of fitness. Kovacic picked up a knock in the 3-0 win at Leeds United with Tuchel claiming the Croatian needed a "miracle" to play today – well, reports suggest he'll be risked.
“We will try today with him,” the Blues boss said of Kante. “He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100 percent so we can plan with him tomorrow. It would be good for us.”
The news will come as a blow to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was excellent in the semi-final of the Cup – and he's not the only one competing for a spot. Romelu Lukaku put in a strong performance at Leeds, Cesar Azpilicueta will be hoping to get the nod over Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner will want to repay his manager's faith with a start.
Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner
Liverpool team news
With a squad as stacked as Jurgen Klopp's, you can be sure that whoever plays is going to be pretty close to first-choice – but Liverpool are set to miss Fabinho for this one.
The Brazilian midfielder picked up a knock in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa midweek, ruling him out of this one. Klopp has confirmed that his No.3 should be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, however.
Captain Jordan Henderson should shift into the No.6 position in Klopp's line-up, with the other selection headaches coming from too many options rather than not enough. Ibrahima Konate at centre-back next to Virgil van Dijk or Joel Matip? Sadio Mané at centre-forward or Diogo Jota? Who should play in midfield?
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Diaz
Look who's arrived…
This beautiful old trophy is already at Wembley Stadium ahead of the final this afternoon – and one side will be hoping that those red ribbons aren't swapped out for blue ones…
With over five hours until the match today, we're gearing up for a final showpiece in the FA Cup's 150th year – but to be clear, it's not the 150th FA Cup final.
The greatest cup competition on Earth was paused for both World Wars – meaning that actually, Portsmouth have the record of being FA Cup holders for the longest amount of time. They won the trophy in 1939 before WW2 broke out and held it until the first final post-peacetime in 1946.
