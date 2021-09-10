Bundesliga live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

Want to find all the Bundesliga live streams? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the Bundesliga in the UK, having taken over the coverage from BT Sport. They'll broadcast action from Germany's top flight for the next four years.

Sky Sports also have the rights for EFL matches, Scottish Premiership, the Carabao Cup, a new package for the Women's Super League and MLS.

Use a VPN to watch Bundesliga live streams from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of Bundesliga fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to marvel at Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland's superhuman goalscoring abilities without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

As of 2021/22, Sky Sports are the sole broadcaster for the Bundesliga in the UK. They'll show games from the German top flight for the next years - in addition to Premier League, Scottish Premiership, EFL, Carabao Cup and Women's Super League action.

ESPN hold all the Bundesliga rights in the States, broadcasting more than 300 games a season on ESPN+.

Sportsnet NOW is the home of the Bundesliga in Canada, with over 300 games available throughout the season.

Australia TV rights

You'll be able to watch every single Bundesliga game through beIN SPORTS by signing up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

You can also catch all La Liga games - as well as action from Ligue 1, the EFL and the Carabao Cup - in the same place.

