5 reasons Manchester United are better without Cristiano Ronaldo

For some, he's the greatest of all time… but despite how good Cristiano Ronaldo has been throughout his extraordinary career – and how good he can be on occasion, still, at the age of 37 – his arrival at Manchester United has coincided with a dreadful slump at Old Trafford.

With Ronaldo perhaps leaving in the summer, it might well be the best for all parties. As we approach the end of the season, it's now obvious that United will be better for CR7 going.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo raises the expectation level at Manchester United

Manchester United may have finished second last season – but they were not ready to be challenging for a title. It was obvious.

Still, Cristiano Ronaldo coming to the club raised the expectation that the Red Devils were on the cusp of winning something this year. Really, a title challenge would've been an achievement: yet the malaise endured by United this term has looked even worse, given that it's been spearheaded by one of the best players of all time.

It's not Ronaldo's fault that he walked into this. But United are set to rebuild this summer: should they be constructing a new team around someone who demands silverware, when they're simply not in a place to win it?

2. Ronaldo isn't the hold-up player United need

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been a natural forward. There's a reason that when he played up front for Real Madrid in the consecutive Champions League wins, Zinedine Zidane opted for a 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield, pairing Karim Benzema with CR7.

Benzema held the ball up and brought others into play, with the likes of Isco, Modric and Kroos all behind. Ronaldo was the runner in the system – but United don't have a Benzema.

Either United should sign a striker who can hold up play in a single-forward formation – like Liverpool have had for years in Roberto Firmino – or Ronaldo should be playing with more help up top. At the moment, he's not getting it.

3. Edinson Cavani is a better presser

When Manchester United have played with two up front, Edinson Cavani has often been played with Ronaldo. Cavani isn't the best at holding play up either, ironically – but he does show up another flaw of his Portuguese partner.

Cavani is a superb presser. The Uruguayan has shown himself to be the ideal modern forward in United's system and when United look for a new striker this summer following the expiration of his contract, they'll most likely look for a younger version of Cavani rather than a younger Ronaldo.

4. Bruno Fernandes doesn't seem capable of performing alongside Ronaldo

Last week, Bruno Fernandes scored his first goals for Portugal in competitive fixtures… not against Luxembourg. How can someone be so prolific at club level and not for their country?

Perhaps Ronaldo gives you some idea. Bruno has been poor for United this season alongside his compatriot, since the pair of them often like drifting into the same areas in the penalty box. The attacking midfielder can't seem to find space of his own.

Look at the Aston Villa fixture away season, where Ronaldo was missing: it was Fernandes who scored both goals. Coincidence?

5. United don't control games enough to justify having Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes isn't secure enough in possession, while the lack of a reliable deep-lying presence in midfield means that United can't control games: not like the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, anyway.

United brought in a pressing pioneer in Rangnick to make them better off the ball – but they've not improved on it. Ronaldo managed an xG of 0.00 against Atletico Madrid and that's not wholly his fault: United simply don't create enough quality chances and suffocate their opposition like the best sides in Europe do.

Ronaldo himself said that only top three was good enough for a club like United. Well, they finished second last season before he signed for them…

