How to watch Amazon Prime Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day for FREE

In June 2018, it was announced that Amazon Prime had won the rights to show 20 Premier League matches per season from 2019-20 – and you can take full advantage of that for nothing.

At this stage it’s a bit of a trial for the retail and video giants, who aired several matches across their service in early-December and have their second instalment of matches on Boxing Day and December 27. On the former you'll get nine matches spread across four kick-off times, then Wolves vs Manchester City on the 27th. It's a naughty Richard Scudamore dream.

Pundits and broadcast teams for the service includ Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch, Michael Owen and Peter Schmeichel (you can see the full list here).

In short: New members can try Prime for 30 days FREE – so sign up in early December, get the full month’s worth of Premier League football, plus gratis one-day delivery for your unorganised Christmas gift buying

Amazon Prime usually costs £7.99 per month or £79 for the year, but you can take advantage of the crafty offer above. For that, you’ll also get access to their full range of Prime movies and TV shows (including the All Or Nothing Manchester City documentary series, for example) – ideal to accompany your obscene acts of yuletide overeating.

Amazon Prime EPL matches:

Boxing Day, December 26

Tottenham vs Brighton (12.30pm)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm)

Sheffield United vs Watford (3pm)

Manchester United vs Newcastle (5.30pm)

Leicester vs Liverpool (8pm)

Friday, December 27

Wolves vs Manchester City (7.45pm)

