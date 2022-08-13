Arsenal vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Leicester City live stream, Saturday 13 August, 3pm

Arsenal will be looking to build on their opening-day victory over Crystal Palace when they face Leicester on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men got off to a winning start at Selhurst Park thanks to a header from Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal by Marc Guehi. Arsenal (opens in new tab) started the match brightly and could have scored more than once in the first 30 minutes, but Palace (opens in new tab) grew into the game and had chances to equalise either side of half-time.

Indeed, had Odsonne Edouard or Ebere Eze possessed more of a clinical touch in front of goal, Arsenal might not have emerged victorious.

Nevertheless, Arteta was pleased to see his side get off and running, especially as Arsenal lost each of their first three games last season. Two debutants, Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba, were impressive, with the French defender slotting in comfortably alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of the Arsenal backline.

Leicester (opens in new tab) looked to be on their way to victory last Sunday afternoon, as they established a 2-0 lead over Brentford (opens in new tab) early in the second half. But rather than push forward in search of a third, the Foxes chose to sit back and try and protect their advantage.

That was the wrong approach, and one which allowed the Bees to force their way back into the match. Ivan Toney halved the deficit, before Josh Dasilva struck a late equaliser to deny Leicester all three points. Brendan Rodgers will hope for a better outcome at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal will have to make do without summer signing Fabio Vieira, but Emile Smith Rowe may get some minutes off the bench. Arteta is likely to stick with the same starting XI that overcame Palace on matchday one.

Ricardo Pereira will not play again until 2023 after rupturing his Achilles. Fellow full-back Ryan Bertrand is also on the sidelines, while Harvey Barnes will play no part in Saturday's contest either.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 13 August and is not being shown on television in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

