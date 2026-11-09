Arsenal set to complete THREE seismic deals before January: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been given a massive boost of three agreements all set to be signed.

The Gunners entered the season somewhat uncertainly with a squad that had lost the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in attack – but after 10 Premier League fixtures, the champions are at the top of the table, five points clear, with nine of their 10 matches won.

With Arsenal looking to strengthen in attack in January, Arteta's side may well only be getting started, with more good news coming off the pitch.

Arsenal are nearing three huge agreements to be signed before the window opens

Arsenal are top of the table (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the biggest signing that Arsenal have made throughout 2026 has been Arteta himself signing a new extension to remain in N5 until 2029.

And now, there are three more agreements in the works that the club are looking to get signed.

According to TEAMtalk, the contract extensions of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are all “on course to be finalised” before 2027.

While there have been rumours of the Norwegian being a target for Bayern Munich, Odegaard has been integral to the rise and consistency of Arteta's side since assuming the captaincy in 2022/23, and this season has a renaissance in terms of his performances for the Gunners after returning from injury woes.

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Odegaard scored the goal that won Arsenal the match against Hull City at the weekend, while Rice won Player of the Match last week against Liverpool, with an assist for Kai Havertz' winner.

Rice is still Arsenal's all-time record signing and has emerged as arguably the club's most important player in the last year or so, with Bukayo Saka playing less due to injury – even taking the captaincy in Odegaard's absence on occasion, too.

Timber, meanwhile, remains Arteta's first-choice right-back – despite the return to form of Ben White – and is still only 25 years old.

Declan Rice remains Arsenal's record buy (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are assessing the transfer market for a possible move in attack this winter, with Antonio Nusa high on the list of targets.

Arsenal travel away to Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.