Best goalkeeper gloves: top Adidas, Nike, Sondico and Puma gloves for best performance

Getting the best goalkeeper gloves are still your no.1's most valued piece of kit, despite the increased importance of playing out from the back.

While the technology behind boots, balls and even the shirt on your back has evolved over the years, a custodian's trusty gloves have remained virtually the same. All you need is something comfortable with good grip - if your gloves look cool, all the better.

Your goalkeeper is one of the most important members of the side - just look at how much Liverpool paid for Alisson, after all - so it's important to keep him happy. Whatever you're looking for in a pair of gloves, however, the range online these days has never been better.

(Image credit: -)

Adidas Ace18 Pro Goalkeeper Gloves Traditional-style keeper gloves with "Evo Zone Tech" Visit Site Classic look and feel Extremely comfortable Evo Zone Tech

If you opt for Adidas, you'll be in good company: the German manufacturer sponsor the likes of David De Gea, Rui Patricio and Manuel Neuer.

And who can argue with this great set of goalkeeping gloves? They're comfortable, have a classic feel to them and with Adidas's fancy Evo Zone tech "special zones on the glove" enable more precise control.

(Image credit: -)

Nike NK GK Mtch Nike's offering is typically minimal, comfy and cool Visit Site Great style Comfortable Good grip

What else would you expect from Nike?

The NK GK Mtch are extremely sleek-looking, available in the brand's "University Red" colour as well as other shades. They feel fantastic too, have superb grip, and they fit like... well, you know.

(Image credit: -)

Puma Future Grip 19.4 Goalkeeper Gloves Colourful gloves for cat-like keepers Visit Site Range of completely different styles available Comfortable Dortmund colours

Who can argue with Gianluigi Buffon?

Puma have a deal in place with old Gigi, just like the Italian national side, and on the basis of these gloves, we can see why the big man likes them. This pair are great on the eye - check out the Dortmund-style black and yellow offering - and feel fantastic. There's even a thumb wrap for improved fit.

(Image credit: -)

Sondico Mens Gents Match Goalkeeper Gloves Classic embossed gloves that will stand the test of time Visit Site Durable Comfortable Good grip Not the most stylish

Sondico isn't the biggest name in football. You're not likely to see them sponsoring Real Madrid any time soon, but that doesn't mean that their products are top, top quality, in the words of Arsene Wenger.

Their Gents Match gloves aren't just a throwback in name but in style too. They feel very 90s; they're comfortable and they're durable, too.