Brighton v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton v Aston Villa live stream, Saturday 26 February, 3pm GMT

Both Brighton and Aston Villa will be looking to bounce back from defeats last weekend when they lock horns at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The honeymoon period is over for Steven Gerrard at Villa Park. The former Rangers boss got off to a fine start after returning to English football in November, but Villa are on a bad run ahead of their trip to the south coast. A 1-0 home loss to Watford last time out means they have won just one of their last seven league outings. Villa are now 13th in the table and their European ambitions have been abandoned for now.

Gerrard will be desperate to get things back on track as soon as possible. But with three of their next four games coming away from home, Villa will not have it easy in the next few weeks.

Brighton suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat by Burnley last Saturday. The Clarets were worthy winners on the day, but Graham Potter will not have been too down on his side. The Seagulls may have lost back-to-back games but they remain in the top half of the table – and finishing there would be an excellent achievement.

Brighton will have to make do without Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu, but Lewis Dunk is available again after suspension. His fellow centre-back Adam Webster could also be involved following a minor groin issue. Leandro Trossard and Pascal Gross could be restored to the starting XI after beginning the Burnley game on the bench.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Marvelous Nakamba, but Leon Bailey is closing in on a return to action in what has been a stop-start debut season for the Jamaica international. Ezri Konsa is set to be restored to the heart of the backline after completing his suspension.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 26 February. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

