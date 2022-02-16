Buy the Adidas Champions League ball: Where to get the Pro, Authentic, Replica and Mini versions of the match ball

The Adidas Champions League ball has its place within the very fabric of the game. It's a design classic, up there with the Routemaster bus, the iPod or the 4-3-3.

And this season, the German manufacturers have delivered yet another stunning take on the iconic design of this globe. A technicolour Saint Petersburg is plastered all over this season's match ball, as we march towards the final in Russia on May 28, with the traditional stars wrapping around.

The Champions League ball is reserved for the elite… and any consumer. Here's where to buy the ball and which version to purchase.

1. Adidas Champions League ball: Pro version

(Image credit: Adidas)

This is simply one of the most stunning balls that Adidas have ever produced for the Champions League, deviating from last season's monochrome effort in the group stages to produce something vibrant this time around.

"Its seamless surface is thermally bonded for a predictable performance," Adi claim – and they're right, too. The quality of an official ball over a replica is noticeable, while the FIFA Quality Pro mark means you can actually prove to your mates it's the real McCoy.

The pattern is inspired by "starless" summer nights in Saint Petersburg, with skylines detailed across the panels. The rumours are that Kylian Mbappe wants to score a hat-trick with this thing just so that he can take one home.

Buy the UCL Pro St. Petersburg football for £130 from Adidas.co.uk

2. Adidas Champions League ball: Competition version

(Image credit: Adidas)

Reflecting the pattern of the authentic, high-end ball that the pros use, the Competition ball is largely similar. Those Saint Petersburg skylines aren't quite as intensely detailed, however.

Still, the Competition ball is very close in design to the original and many of the same technical specifications are still intact.

Buy the UCL Competition St. Petersburg football for £45 from Adidas.co.uk

3. Adidas Champions League ball: Mini version

(Image credit: Adidas)

While the standard size of a football is '5' the Mini Champions League ball is just a '1'.

"Its compact size and solid foam core mean you can take your skills on the road without packing a pump," Adidas say, assuming for a second that we all carry pumps for our footballs (hey, maybe you do and we're the weird ones).

Still, the Mini version of this ball is styled exactly like the pro version, only littler. They're good fun to have a kickabout with on grass, concrete or even sand, too.

And it's the perfect size to put on the side if you just want it to look at. Nice.

Buy the UCL Mini St. Petersburg football for £15 from Adidas.co.uk

4. Adidas Champions League ball: League version

(Image credit: Adidas)

The League version of the Champions League ball never does get a run-out in the official competition. This one is a little stripped back in terms of colour – so if you're not sure about kicking a garish globe around the park, this is the one for you.

The material on this one is slightly different, listed as "TSBE construction" by Adi themselves. It's a softer version of the ball though and comes at a good price.

Buy the UCL League St. Petersburg football for £30 from Adidas.co.uk

5. Adidas Champions League ball: Training version

(Image credit: Adidas)

What's this? Another version of the same ball with even fewer colours?

The Training version of the ball is for all you traditionalists out there who believe a football should have hexagonal panels. This one does, with the stars covering over the stitching.

"Perfect for training sessions, it has a tough TPU cover with a textured surface. Machine-stitching ensures rugged durability," Adidas helpfully tell us.

Buy the UCL Training St. Petersburg football for £23 from Adidas.co.uk

6. Adidas Champions League ball: Club version

(Image credit: Adidas)

And if you really don't like any of the colours that Adidas have offered this time around, find your own.

The Club version of the football is a durable, panelled ball that comes in three colourways: solar orange/black/white, coral/navy/blue/white, solar yellow/white/black. All of them look very snazzy and modern.

Buy the ball for £20 from Adidas.co.uk

