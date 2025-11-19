Adidas has just massively improved the World Cup match ball with stunning new additions

Football gear enthusiasts love everything to do with the official match ball of the World Cup and the 2026 iteration offers more variations than ever before.

Adidas unleashed the Trionda as the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball last month.

"Crafted using a brand new four-panel ball construction for high performance, the fluid design geometry replicates the waves represented in the ball's official name," announced the German sportswear giant in October.

The World Cup 2026 match ball gets a range of new looks

"Each panel features the country colours of red, blue and green which connect in a form of a triangle in the centre of the panel, symbolising three nations coming together to host the tournament for the first time."

The flagship ball is available in six versions, ranging from the 'Pro' version that will be used at the competition and the cheaper 'Competition' version that won't all the way down to the traditional 'Mini' version so beloved of World Cup ball collectors.

Such enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that Adidas has deepened the Trionda collection in some rather charming ways.

The 'Club' version – the cheapest of the five full-sized versions – is available in six additional colourways including one with a Night Indigo hero colour and another with Lucid Lemon taking the lead.

Better yet, the Club ball and its Mini counterpart can also be acquired in the colourways of three of the leading Adidas-partnered confederations: Germany, Italy and European champions Spain.

Germany qualified automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer and Spain's participation is a simple matter of getting the final qualifier against Turkey out of the way on Tuesday.

Italy finished behind Norway in their group and will need to negotiate a play-off path in order to secure a berth at the finals next year.

Image 1 of 3 The main ball, Germany, Argentina (Image credit: Adidas) Italy, Japan, Mexico (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium, Colombia, Spain (Image credit: Adidas)

"Each host nation is also celebrated by the inclusion of iconography significant to the countries, including a Star for the USA, a Maple Leaf for Canada and an Eagle for Mexico," says Adidas of the full Trionda Pro ball.

"The icons are featured as bold graphics on the panel designs, as well as being subtly embossed onto the matte base of the ball, providing an intricate all-over texture when viewed up close."