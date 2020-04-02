Championship clubs 2019-20
The English Football League (EFL) Championship is the highest tier of the Football League, and second-highest overall in England.
From 1888 to 1992, it was known as the Football League First Division; from 1992 to 2004, it became the Football League Second Division. Thanks for the confusion, guys.
Championship clubs
- Barnsley
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Brentford
- Bristol City
- Cardiff City
- Charlton Athletic
- Derby County
- Fulham
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- Leeds United
- Luton Town
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Nottingham Forest
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Reading
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Stoke City
- Swansea City
- West Bromwich Albion
- Wigan Athletic
