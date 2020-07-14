How the Championship table REALLY looks: when can Leeds clinch promotion?

The Championship table can be hard to decipher at the best of times. Luckily our Long Table - or Cann table as it's officially called - can help put that Leeds United lead into perspective.

As you can see, Leeds are sitting pretty with a six point gap between them and third-placed Brentford. With just three games to go, that means promotion is almost guaranteed for Marcelo Bielsa's side. Indeed, they could have things wrapped up in their next game against Barnsley, providing Brentford lose at home to Preston.

A loss for the Bees would also do West Bromwich Albion a colossal favour. Slaven Bilic's side have appeared a little wobbly in the second half of the season, but remain three points above them. Fulham visit the Baggies this evening in what is the very definition of a promotion six-pointer. Defeat the West Londonders, and Premier League football lies within touching distance. Lose, though, and Fulham move two points behind their hosts. Brentford, meanwhile, would overtake them with a win tomorrow - it would be a crushing for West Brom blow at this late stage of the season.

Nottingham Forest have almost booked their ticket to the play-offs thanks to some decent post-lockdown form. Fifth is theirs to lose now . Cardiff City are hanging on for dear life in sixth. The chasing pack below, from seventh down to twelfth, are all separated by three points. The actual table puts Swansea and Blackburn Rovers miles apart: in reality, it's closer than it looks.

At the bottom of the Championship, Barnsley and Luton Town have given themselves half a chance of survival. Hull City, Charlton, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough will be looking over their shoulders nervously.

As ever, the Championship is proving itself to be the most unpredictable, unrelating and downright stressful league on Earth for everyone involved, right?

(Image credit: Future)

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ…

PREMIER LEAGUE You can now get a match-worn 'Black Lives Matter' shirt for any Premier League club – for just a fiver

QUIZ Can you name the most valuable XIs from Europe's top five leagues?

WATCH Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you’ll love on FourFourTwo.com