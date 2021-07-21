Check out the Puma Accelerate 2 ball, to be used for the 2021/22 La Liga season

Puma has announced the brand-new Accelerate 2 ball, which will be used for the 2021/22 season in La Liga.

This is the third season that Puma has supplied the official match ball for the Spanish top division, following Nike ending their partnership in 2019. Last year, the German manufacturer produced the Accelerate and Adrenalina balls for La Liga.

The Accelerate 2 tweaks the design of last year's Accelerate slightly. It features a geometric upper graphic with red, orange and yellow alongside black on the ball. The La Liga logo is clear on the ball too, with a faded grey La Liga "fan" from the logo around the Puma branding.

The Adrenalina - which is virtually identical, only yellow and green in colour - will again be used in selected games, such as the El Clasico. La Liga opts to use a different-coloured ball for big fixtures, rather than introducing a winter ball.

Both Puma balls are packed with technology, too.

The Accelerate 2 and Adrenalina 2 both have reduced water absorption across their eight panels. This panelling is unique to the Puma balls, drawing from hexagons and pentagons.

The ball has a 3D-textured surface for enhanced aerodynamics and a rubber bladder, along with a Puma Air Lock valve for air retention.

The ball was announced with some of Puma's high-profile players in the league, including Jan Oblak, Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane - who may be leaving Spain soon to head to Manchester United.

You can buy the Puma Accelerate 2 from Pro:Direct